Scotland shoots for new independence vote

Winning 48 of Scotland's 59 seats in the national parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to write to Boris Johnson next week asking him for approval to stage a new independence referendum.

"Johnson may have a mandate to take England out of the European Union, he emphatically does not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the EU," she declared. According to the Guardian, the U.K. prime minister is expected to reject the request.

Part of the U.K. for more than 300 years, Scotland, rejected independence by 10 percentage points in a 2014 referendum (that was before Brexit).

