EU agrees to go carbon neutral by 2050

Stepping up their fight against climate change, EU leaders have agreed to cut the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050.

The only standout was Poland. It refused to implement the decision before June, seeking financial assurances to safeguard its economy, which relies on coal for 80% of its energy needs.

Funding shortfall? The EU Commission estimates the bloc's 28 members - including the U.K. - could need as much as €575B annually to cover the costs of reaching their mid-century target.

