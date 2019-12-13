Refinitiv deployed filter to block Hong Kong news

Since August, Refinitiv has blocked more than 200 stories about the Hong Kong protests plus numerous other Reuters articles that could cast Beijing in an unfavorable light, according to an exclusive report from Reuters.

Internal Refinitiv documents show that over the summer, the company installed an automated filtering system to facilitate the censoring.

Refinitiv was formed last year when a consortium led by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) purchased a 55% stake in Thomson Reuters' Financial & Risk business (NYSE:TRI), which included the Eikon terminal business, for about $20B.