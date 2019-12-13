Bonobos founder is leaving Walmart

In a LinkedIn post entitled "A Love Letter to Walmart," Bonobos founder Andy Dunn said he would be leaving the company in early 2020, more than two years after it bought his menswear brand.

Dunn, currently SVP of digital consumer brands at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) U.S. eCommerce, became part of the company’s efforts to take on Amazon and other online sellers.

However, Walmart has been evaluating its clothing brands, recently selling women’s apparel brand Modcloth and, according to media reports, had discussed even selling Bonobos.