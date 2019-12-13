Futures point to fresh record highs

Stocks soared across the board overnight on news of an imminent trade deal between the U.S. and China, as well as the end to Brexit deadlock, as traders crave some certainty in what is already a banner year for markets.

Shanghai advanced 1.8% and the Euro Stoxx 50 posted gains of 1.5% , while U.S. equity index futures are ahead by 0.5% , setting up fresh record highs for Wall Street.

A gauge of U.S. consumer health is also on tap as the Commerce Department releases retail sales for November, which includes the busy Black Friday holiday.