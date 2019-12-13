Herbalife reduces borrowing costs

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) amends its existing credit agreement that reduces the interest rate applicable to its $743M term loan B facility ("Term Loan B").

Following amendment, the interest rate applicable is LIBOR plus 2.75%, a reduction of 0.50% from the previous interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.25%.

The lower interest rate will save the Company ~$20M in interest costs. The maturity date for the Term Loan B remains August 18, 2025 and no changes were made to the financial covenants or scheduled amortization.