Sarepta up 36% premarket on FDA nod for golodirsen

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is set to add about $2.7B to its market cap today on the heels of the FDA's accelerated approval of Vyondys 53 (golodirsen) for certain Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients announced yesterday after the close.

Golodirsen is designed to bind to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA which results in "skipping" the exon. EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen), by comparison, is designed to skip exon 51. About 8% of DMD patients are amenable to exon 53 skipping.