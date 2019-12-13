Aethlon Medical down 42% premarket on pricing public offering

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) has priced its public offering of 3,333,334 shares of common stock (which includes pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof), and common warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,333,334 common shares at $1.50 per share, for expectd gross proceeds of ~$5M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 499,999 common stock and/or warrants.

The common warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per share, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Net proceeds will be used for the clinical trials, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is December 17.