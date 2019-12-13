UBS steps to the sidelines on Huntington Bancshares

UBS analyst Brock Vandervliet downgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to neutral from buy on expectations of slowing loan growth and capital returns.

The analyst writes that he expects average loan of 3.0% in 2020 vs. 3.9% on lower commercial and industrial activity.

Trims 2020 net interest margin estimate to 3.20% from 3.23%.

Cuts share buyback estimate to 5.5M shares per quarter vs. previous estimate of 9M with capital ratios at target levels including Current Expected Credit Losses.

Compares with Bullish Quant rating; Sell-Side average rating is Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

In the past six months, HBAN has risen 16% vs. financials sector median performance of 8.6%.