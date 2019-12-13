CME Group's FX futures hit new record

CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) foreign exchange futures reached a new single-day volume record of 2.7M contracts on Dec. 11, 2019, beating the previous record of 2.5M contracts set on June 14, 2017.

Open interest for CME Group FX futures reached a record 2.3M contracts on Dec. 11, 2019, up from the the previous OI record of 2.2M contracts set the day before.

OI represents the number of active positions that market participants are holding open without taking delivery or offsetting, a measure that typically increased during times of uncertainty.