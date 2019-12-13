JPMorgan positive on Levi Strauss

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) after meeting with management during the company's European roadshow.

Analyst Matthew Boss sees Levi Strauss staying on track to meet FY20 and multi-year targets after hearing from confident execs.

"We view the combination of a strong tenured management team and brand heritage as a competitive advantage in transitioning Levi's from a Jeanswear brand to a leading global lifestyle brand. In addition, we see continued margin levers driving upside to management’s HSD-LDD bottom-line growth algorithm given supply chain, geographic, channel, and product mix accretion with infrastructure laid for future growth (marketing/e-comm/Int’l) and balance sheet optionality (license buybacks) incremental."

JPMorgan lifts its price target on Levi Strauss to $22 vs. the average sell-side PT of $23.13.