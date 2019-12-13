Deutsche Bank considers slashing bonus pool by up to 20% - Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) may reduce discretionary compensation (i.e., bonuses) by as much as 20%, outpacing a 5% decline in the bank's workforce this year, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

CEO Christian Sewing and the board haven't yet made a final decision since Q4 isn't over. Last year, Deutsche Bank spent €1.9B ($2.1B) on bonuses.

Deutsche Bank rises 1.6% in premarket trading in New York.

The lender's management is trying to balance the need to keep top talent at the beleaguered investment bank with Sewing's promise to cut ~$6B in costs over the next few years.

The bank's recent restructuring puts investment banking at the core of its growth plans. But revenue at the division fell 11% in the first nine months of the year and pretax profit shrank by 47%.

However, Sewing on Tuesday said "momentum" in the division has been encouraging recently, similar to other investment banks that have observed an improving trading environment in Q4.