WDC, MU gain as RBC calls memory bottom

RBC met with Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) management and is now "officially calling the bottom on memory pricing."

Analyst Mitch Steves: "We are buyers of memory at this point and believe we’ll be past inventory issues by the end of the year."

Steves expects price increases for both NAND and DRAM.

The analyst notes that Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has "sounded negative due to aggressive inventory de-stocking."

RBC maintains an Outperform rating and $64 target on WDC. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.