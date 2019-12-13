European advisory group backs expanded use of J&J's Darzalex

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech's Darzalex (daratumumab), combined with Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) Velcade (bortezomib), thalidomide and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

Janssen in-licensed global rights to the CD38-directed cytolytic antibody from Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in August 2012.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days but has trended closer to 30 days recently.