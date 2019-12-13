Synaptics raised on suspected Apple win

Susquehanna says yesterday's Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) earnings report might show that Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) won a contract from Apple.

The firm notes that Broadcom said it lost a mixed signal custom product from its largest customer. Analyst Christopher Rolland notes that Apple is reportedly looking to move to flexible OLED displays for iPhones.

Synaptics recently disclosed a Huawei win, which Susquehanna thinks was related to flexible OLED tech.

Susquehanna maintains a Neutral rating on SYNA and raises the target from $46 to $60. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.