BioLineRx up 21% premarket on positive BL-8040 data

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is up 21% premarket on the heels of updated data from the triple combination arm of the ongoing Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study.

The triple combination arm focuses on second-line pancreatic cancer patients and is expected to include approx. 40 patients originally diagnosed with unresectable metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma who have progressed following first-line gemcitabine-based therapy. As of today's date, 36 out of 40 patients have been enrolled.

An overall response rate (ORR) of 32% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 77% was observed compared to the current chemotherapy standard-of-care treatment in second-line patients with ORR of 17% and DCR of 52%.

Out of the 7 partial responders, 4 responders showed a reduction in tumor burden of >50%.

Median duration of clinical benefit until progression for the 17 patients with disease control is 7.8 months.

Progression-free and overall survival data remain on track for mid-2020.

The combination was generally well tolerated.

Previously: BioLineRx reports interim data on BL-8040 combo in pancreatic cancer (Dec. 5)