iStar says 70% of 2022 notes tendered

iStar (NYSE:STAR) reports that $263M of 6.00% senior 2022 notes, or 70% of aggregate principal amount outstanding, were tendered by the expiration time under its cash tender offer for the notes.

The amount excludes $1.45M of notes tendered under guaranteed delivery procedures.

iStar expects to accept for purchase all of the 2022 notes validly tendered for total consideration of $1,032.50 per $1,000 principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The company plans to fund the payment for the tendered notes with a portion of net proceeds from the company's $550.0M offer and sale of 4.25% senior noted due 2025, which is expected to close on Dec. 16, 2019.