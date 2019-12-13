RayJay upgrades Hancock Whitney amid industry consolidation

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgrades Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to strong buy from outperform due to its "enhanced scarcity value" following the merger of First Horizon and Iberiabank, along with other M&A activity in the industry.

Notes Hancock Whitney's potential for "solid organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, and as an attractive acquisition candidate" due to the bank's position in "several attractive, high growth markets."

Improving credit trends should narrow nonperforming asset gap vs. peers.

Boosts price target to $50 from $44.

Rose's strong buy rating contrasts with Neutral Quant rating; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 5 Neutral).