Hanesbrands -2% after rare bear call

Shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) are on watch after Bank of America Merrill Lynch moves to an Underperform rating after having HBI slotted at Neutral.

Analyst Heather Balsky warns on the risk of multiple contraction on Champion sales and the negative impact from the C9 exit at Target.

The firm lowers its price target to $13 from $16. The average sell-side PT on Hanesbrands is $18.36.

BAML is the only bear on Wall Street, with 5 Buy-equivalent ratings and 9 Neutral-equivalent ratings standing on the books.