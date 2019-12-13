Credit Suisse cuts view on Gilead in premarket analyst action

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) initiated with Market Perform rating at Oppenheimer.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) initiated with Buy rating and $120 (40% upside) price target at Dougherty & Company.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) initiated with Outperform rating and $77 (24% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) upgraded to Neutral with a $300 (2% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares up 1% premarket.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) upgraded to Outperform with a $135 (61% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 3% premarket.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) upgraded to Buy with an $80 (25% upside) price target at Argus Research.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) upgraded to Outperform with a $400 (8% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares up 1% premarket.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) downgraded to Neutral with a $30 (5% downside risk) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares down 2% premarket.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) downgraded to Neutral with a €169 (11% downside risk) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares down 2% premarket in U.S.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) downgraded to Underperform with a $63 (7% downside risk) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares down 1% premarket.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) downgraded to Neutral with a $110 (1% downside risk) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares down 1% premarket.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) downgraded to Neutral with a $17 (1% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.