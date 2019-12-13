Late Cyber Monday nips at retail sales in November

The disappointing retail sales print was highlighted by weakness across the furniture stores, health/personal care stores, sporting goods stores and department store categories.

The nonstore retailer category (e-commerce) showed a 0.8% M/M and 11.5% Y/Y increase to prop up the overall retail sales tally. That number could have been even larger if Cyber Monday didn't fall on December 1 as opposed its usual monthly slot of November.

The read-through lately has been that retail giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are continuing to increase market share as they keep up the pressure on mall chains on pricing and traffic.

Previously: Retail sales growth softens (Dec. 13)

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, FDIS, RTH, RETL, EMTY, IYK, FXD, RCD, PMR, WANT, UGE, PASS, SZK, FTXD, JHMC