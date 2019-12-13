Newmont's Peñasquito mine, Cedros community sign water pact

Newmont's (NYSE:NEM) Peñasquito mine and the nearby San Juan de Cedros community in Zacatas, Mexico, agree to an infrastructure plan securing water availability for the community's domestic and agricultural uses.

Newmont considers the 30-year water agreement an important step in the ongoing negotiations between the parties.

Plan includes additional water wells and infrastructure that will supplement the 600K liter-per-day reverse osmosis drinking water plant and wells the company built in 2018 and continues to operate.

The municipality will participate in the operation of the new water facilities to be built by Peñasquito as the public water system and the distribution networks will ultimately be owned by the municipality.

“Having reached agreement on this pivotal issue, we look forward to continuing our good-faith dialogue to resolve the remaining issues so we can move from confrontation to cooperation,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer.