Toy stocks wait on Beijing

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) are pushing higher to follow on yesterday's vibrant tariff relief rally.
There were no bumps in the night with the proposed outline for a trade deal and a press conference in Beijing at 9:30 A.M. is upcoming. There's a sense that the toy stocks will go even higher if the presser is positive.
Mattel is up 2.50% premarket and Hasbro is 0.77% higher. Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) also gained 2.26% yesterday and could see a little upward push again today on trade war cooling.
