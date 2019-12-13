Jefferies sees Lyft as small player in car rental
Dec. 13, 2019 9:09 AM ET
- Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) is up 1.45% in premarket action and Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is 0.77% higher after Jefferies says the Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) entrance into the car rental business is not a "big" negative for the companies.
- "Lyft doesn’t have a whole lot of capital so they won’t be able to take this nationwide. They are capital constrained, so I’m not too worried about it," stated Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari to Bloomberg.
- Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Hertz and Avis.
