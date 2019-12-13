LendingTree amends, restates $500M credit facility

Dec. 13, 2019 9:10 AM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE)TREEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) enters amended and restated $500M five-year senior secured revolving credit facility that now matures on Dec. 10, 2024.
  • Can add one or more term loans and/or increase revolving commitments by an additional $185.0M, or a greater amount provided that total consolidated senior secured debt to EBITDA ratio doesn't exceed 2.50 to 1.00.
  • Commitment fee ranges from 0.25%-0.45% per year based on total consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio.
  • Pricing ranges from LIBOR + 125-200 basis points on leverage-based grid.
  • TREE rises 0.5% in premarket trading.
