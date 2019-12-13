European advisory group backs expanded use of Pfizer's Vyndaqel

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Vyndaqel (tafamidis) for the once-daily treatment of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults with cardiomyopathy.

A different formulation of the transthyretin stabilizer is currently approved in Europe for transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 symptomatic polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN) to delay peripheral neurologic impairment.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days but has trended closer to 30 days recently.