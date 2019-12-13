Analysts positive on New Relic's investor event

Dec. 13, 2019 9:13 AM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)NEWRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Wedbush (Outperform) raises its New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) target from $76 to $79 after the investor day event.
  • The firm notes that the enthusiasm about the New Relic One platform was "clear and compelling," but the full go-to-market push isn't expected until Q2 FY21.
  • Wedbush says the valuation looks attractive as new products will gain traction and expect an H2 upward rerating of shares on improved execution.
  • JMP Securities (Market Perform) left with a better understanding of the platform and says NEWR is "on the way to a billion dollars" in annual revenue.
  • New Relic shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $67.05. NEWR has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
