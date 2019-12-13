'Christmas came early' for Adobe earnings - analysts

Jefferies rates Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) at Buy and raises the target from $350 to $370.

Analyst Brent Thill says that "Christmas came early" with yesterday's Q4 beats.

Thill says the FY20 outlook now looks conservative and that "star performer" Digital Media "shows no signs of fading."

Wedbush's Daniel Ives remains on the Adobe sidelines and raises the target from $290 to $315.

Ives sees relatively healthy demand trends for ADBE's creative solutions and no major hurdles ahead for the broader fundamentals.

The analyst notes a lingering concern with Adobe proving its B2B success with the Marketo and Magento deals.