Stocks mixed amid conflicting trade reports

U.S. stocks are mixed in early action after the Wall Street Journal reports that China hasn't yet agreed to a trade deal with the U.S., an assertion that President Trump disagrees with.
Beijing to hold press conference at 10 AM ET.
In early trading, the Nasdaq edges up 0.1%, while the the S&P 500 and Dow are roughly flat.
Treasurys rally, pushing 2-year yield down 4 basis points to 1.63% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 1.87%.
An early look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows energy (+0.2%) outpacing the market, and consumer staples (-0.4%), financials (-0.2%), and communication services (-0.2%) declining the most.
Crude oil rises 0.3% to $59.36 per barrel.
Dollar Index falls 0.4% to 96.97.
