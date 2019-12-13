Stocks mixed amid conflicting trade reports

U.S. stocks are mixed in early action after the Wall Street Journal reports that China hasn't yet agreed to a trade deal with the U.S., an assertion that President Trump disagrees with.

Beijing to hold press conference at 10 AM ET.

In early trading, the Nasdaq edges up 0.1% , while the the S&P 500 and Dow are roughly flat.

Treasurys rally, pushing 2-year yield down 4 basis points to 1.63% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 1.87%.

An early look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows energy ( +0.2% ) outpacing the market, and consumer staples ( -0.4% ), financials ( -0.2% ), and communication services ( -0.2% ) declining the most.

Crude oil rises 0.3% to $59.36 per barrel.