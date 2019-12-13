Seeking Alpha
Top News

Stocks mixed amid conflicting trade reports

|By:, SA News Editor

U.S. stocks are mixed in early action after the Wall Street Journal reports that China hasn't yet agreed to a trade deal with the U.S., an assertion that President Trump disagrees with.

Beijing to hold press conference at 10 AM ET.

In early trading, the Nasdaq edges up 0.1%, while the the S&P 500 and Dow are roughly flat.

Treasurys rally, pushing 2-year yield down 4 basis points to 1.63% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 1.87%.

An early look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows energy (+0.2%) outpacing the market, and consumer staples (-0.4%), financials (-0.2%), and communication services (-0.2%) declining the most.

Crude oil rises 0.3% to $59.36 per barrel.

Dollar Index falls 0.4% to 96.97.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis