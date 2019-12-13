Credit Suisse talks up Sanderson Farms

Credit Suisse is out with a very positive note on Sanderson Farms (SAFM +0.5% ).

The research firm outlines a case where chicken profit soars due to a variety of factors.

"We believe the chicken industry is in the early stages of a rebound in supply-demand dynamics that we expect will boost Sanderson’s EBIT margin from a cyclical low to a prolonged cyclical high (>13% by 2021). Chicken companies have come to the end of a three-year period of expansion that USDA forecasts will decelerate the pace of supply growth to 1.8% in 2020. In contrast, domestic per capita demand continues to grow at a consistent pace and export growth is poised to accelerate in response to African swine fever’s impact on pork supplies in China."

"In a Blue-Sky scenario where the EBIT margin exceeds its peak level, EPS could hit $25. Even if the U.S. sends pork to China instead of chicken, we believe domestic prices for chicken would still benefit from U.S. grocers switching their feature activity to chicken in response to tighter pork supplies."

CS assigns a price target of $197 to Outperform-rated Sanderson Farms based off a 7.0X EV/EBITDA multiple.