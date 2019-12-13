Pot names mull Ontario retail opening news

Canada's CBC reports Ontario plans to issue about 20 new store approvals beginning next April. The story comes amid concerns that a shortage of retail outlets is getting in the way of the development of a legal market for pot.
The illegal market for cannabis still has about an 80% share in Canada, according to MKM's Bill Kirk, who was hoping for a number of openings far higher than 20.
Canopy Growth (CGC +1.3%), Aurora Cannabis (ACB +0.4%), Cronos Group (CRON -1.4%), Tilray (TLRY -0.3%)
