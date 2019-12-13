Salarius Pharma up 15% ahead of seclidemstat study presentation

Thinly traded nano cap Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX +15% ) is up on almost 50% higher volume, a modest 37K shares, in apparent response to its announcement that an overview of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug seclidemstat in patients with a rare pediatric bone cancer called Ewing sarcoma will be presented on Monday, December 16, at the Epigenetics Symposium in Philadelphia.

Seclidemstat is a small molecule inhibitor of an epigenetic enzyme called lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), highly expressed in certain cancers and associated with aggressive disease and poor prognosis.