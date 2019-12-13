Argus sees value in Skechers

Argus lifts its rating on Skechers (SKX +0.8% ) to Buy from Neutral as it points to robust global demand for the retailer's products.

"Given prospects for sustained revenue growth and margin improvement, we believe that the shares are undervalued at 16.5-times our revised 2020 earnings estimate and are setting a price target of $50," writes analyst John Staszak. The Argus PT is ahead of the average price target of $44.00.

Argus also has a five-year Buy rating on SKX on top of the traditional one-year view.