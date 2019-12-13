Anixa Bio down 16% on extended timeline for CAR T candidate

Thinly traded nano cap Anixa Biosciences (ANIX -16.4% ) is down more on than triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 165K shares, in apparent response to a longer development timeline for a CAR T therapy it is developing with Moffitt Cancer Center designed to express follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) for the potential treatment of FSH receptor-expressing cancers.

Recent experiments showed that additional engineering may enable the transformed cells to significantly increase FSH expression so the decision has been made to pursue the opportunity, an effort expected to take as long as a year. Consequently, an IND will not be filed until late 2020 with clinical trials to commence in 2021.