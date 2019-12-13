Stocks erase gains after U.S.-China trade pact pop

The three major U.S. stock averages fade as investors weigh the latest information from the U.S.-China phase one trade pact.

The S&P 500 slips 0.1% ; the Nasdaq, which had risen as much as 0.6%, clings onto a 0.1% gain ; and the Dow's earlier 0.6% advance vanishes to flat.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 6 basis points to 1.83%.

The U.S. Trade Representative said it will keep 25% tariffs on $250B of Chinese imports and 7.5% tariffs on $120B of Chinese goods.

Tariffs that were due to take effect on Sunday are suspended.

Other than those numbers, though, few details were disclosed. President Trump tweeted that the phase one deal covers "many structural changes changes", without being more specific. And Chinese officials declined to give a number on the amount of U.S. agricultural purchases they agreed to make.

