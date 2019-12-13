OncoSec Medical down 13% despite positive TOVA data in TNBC

Thinly traded nano cap OncoSec Medical (ONCS -12.9% ) is down, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of interim data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-890, evaluating the combination of TAVO (intratumoral IL-12) and Merck's (MRK -0.4% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic chemo-refractory triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). The results were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

At data cutoff, the partial response rate was 29% (n=4/14). Median duration of response had not been reached. Stable cancer was observed in three participants, implying a disease control rate of 50% (n=7/14). Seven patients progressed.

By comparison, a Phase 3 study, KEYNOTE-119, evaluating Keytruda alone compared to chemo in metastatic TNBC patients showed a response rate of 9.4% while another Phase 3, KEYNOTE-086, showed a 5.3% response rate for Keytruda alone.