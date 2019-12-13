Uber appeals London license loss

Uber (UBER -0.6% ) files an appeal of Transport for London's decision not to renew the ride-hail company's license.

Transport for London cited a "pattern of failures" on security and safety when refusing to grant a new license.

The company says it has worked hard to rectify the safety concerns raised by the regulator in 2017.

The appeals could take years, and Uber's 45,000 drivers in the city can continue to operate during the process.

Uber lost its London license in 2017, but a judge later restored it on a short-term basis.