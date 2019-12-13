Power Financial soars 9.9% after restructuring announced

Power Financial (OTCPK:POFNF) surges 9.9% and Power Corporation of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF) jumps 7.7% after they unveil a plan to eliminate their dual-holding company structure, cut costs, and boost the resulting company's dividend.

Power Financial minority shareholders will get 1.05 Power Corporation subordinate voting shares and nominal cash consideration for each Power Financial common share.

They'll also get Power Corporation shares with net asset value that is C$4.50 (US$3.41) higher than the NAV of each Power Financial common share.

Plans to boost Power Corporation's quarterly dividend by 10% to C$0.4475 per share starting in Q2 2020.

As part of the changes, Paul Desmarais Jr. and André Desmarais will retire as Co-CEOs but will continue to serve as chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

R. Jeffrey Orr, president and CEO of Power Financial, will become president and CEO of Power Corporation.

Pansolo Holding, a holding company controlled by the Desmarais Family Residuary Trust, will retain control of Power Corporation after the restructuring.

Power Corporation expects near-term cost reductions of ~C$50M per year within two years; Power Corporation and Power Financial plan to redeem a total of C$350M of first preferred shares with available cash, resulting in reduced annual financing costs of ~$15M per year.