Williams says U.S. economy on 'strong footing' due to rate cuts

The U.S. economy is in pretty good shape after the Fed's three rate cuts earlier this year and is poised for more growth next year, New York Fed President John Williams said during a talk in New York today.

“With the adjustments we’ve already made, lowering interest rates, we’ve got the economy on a very strong footing, sustainable footing, for good growth next year,” he said.

On Wednesday, the central bank left interest rates unchanged at 1.50%-1.75% and removed language about downside risks increasing.

Still, inflation continues to lag the Fed's 2% target.

Williams said he expects the economy to grow about 2% next year and inflation to get back up to near 2% over the next year or so.