Stocks tread water after a choppy morning

Dec. 13, 2019 1:54 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor54 Comments
  • The S&P 500 and the Dow are roughly flat, while the Nasdaq creeps up 0.2%.
  • Earlier, the Dow and Nasdaq had risen as much as 0.6% and the S&P as much as 0.5% after China confirmed that a so-called phase one deal had been reached, then all three slipped into the red.
  • The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 7 basis points to 1.83%.
  • The deal suspends a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods that were due to take effect on Sunday, reduces tariffs on $120B of goods to 7.5% from 15% and keeps in place 25% tariffs on $250B of Chinese imports.
  • Chinese Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen said the partial deal also covers agricultural, intellectual property protection, tech transfer, opening China's financial industry and currency.
  • Crude oil advances 1.2% to $59.90 per barrel.
  • Across the Atlantic, U.K's FTSE 100 ended the session up 1.1% after the Conservative Party won a clear majority in the U.K. parliament in yesterday's general election, which is seen as providing clarity on a Brexit process.
  • The Stoxx Europe 50 Index gained 0.8%, and the DAX ended the day up 0.5%.
  • In the U.S., utilities (+0.8%) and information technology (+0.6%)  outpace the S&P 500, while materials (-0.7%), energy (-0.5%),  financials (-0.4%), and real estate (-0.4%) lag.
  • The U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.2% to 97.21.
