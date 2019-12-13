AT&T lifts dividend, enters ASR program

AT&T (T -0.3% ) provides an update on its capital allocation strategy, with the board approving a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend.

The company began retiring shares in Q4 and has entered a $4B accelerated share repurchase program. Through purchases under the ASR, AT&T will retire about 100M shares in Q1 2020.

AT&T says it remains on track to hit its 2019 net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio target in the 2.5x range and expects a leveraged ratio of 2x-2.25x by the end of 2022.

Earlier this year, AT&T said it planned to monetize $6-8B from non-core assets. The company has now completed a net $15B in monetization this year. Nearly $4B in monetization initiatives are expected to close by mid-2020