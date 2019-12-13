5G iPhone will disappoint in 2020 - Munster

Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster tells CNBC the "first year of 5G for the iPhone (AAPL +0.9% ) will be a disappointment for investors."

Munster says that disappointing sales would be "largely on the shoulders of the carriers who have talked a lot about the 75% coverage by the end of next year. I think that that is optimistic at the best case."

Munster still sees Apple as "one of the best performers, if not the top tech performer next year as well," and thinks the stock could reach the $350 to $400 range.