Good news/bad news: Fed's happy, retail isn't

The Fed painted a rosier picture this week as it stopped cutting interest rates, saying the labor market remains strong and economic activity continues at a moderate pace, buoyed by consumer spending. Better yet, it removed language from its statement about uncertainties weighing on its outlook. Overall, though, economic data points were sparse this week, with the balance tilting slightly toward weaker than expected. Stronger-than-expected: November export prices, up 0.2% from October, came in a hair better than the +0.1% expected and reversed a 0.1% decline in the previous month.

Continuous jobless claims fell 31K during the week to 1.667M, less than the 1.678M expected. Small businesses are looking up. November's NFIB small business optimism index of 104.7 exceeded the 102.9 consensus and improved from 102.4 in October.

In-line: November import prices matched consensus of +0.2% M/M and swung from a 0.5% drop in October. October business inventories came in on the nose — +0.2% to $2.04B and rebounded from a 0.1% decline in September. Weaker-than-expected: November retail sales disappointed across the board with the headline number rising only 0.2% vs. the +0.5% estimate, and core retail sales showed no growth, trailing the consensus estimate for 0.4% growth.

Initial jobless claims for the week rose 49K to 252K vs. 213K consensus. November producer price index also came in on the light side with the headline number flat vs. +0.2% consensus and core PPI down 0.2% from October compared with expectations for +0.2%. Q3 nonfarm labor productivity fell 0.2%, weaker than the 0.1% dip expected; unit labor costs, up 2.5%, trailed the 3.4% increase expected.