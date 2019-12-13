Nasdaq, S&P end week at record closes

Stocks moved sideways for most of the trading day after news of the U.S.-China Phase One trade agreement jolted the markets early in the session.

The Nasdaq rose 0.2% for a record close of 8,734.879, while the Dow and S&P logged in miniscule gains — less than 0.1% — but enough for the S&P to end the week at a record close of 3,168.77.

Treasurys rallied, pushing the 10-year yield down 7 basis points to 1.82%.

For the week, the Nasdaq advanced 0.9%, the S&P 500 gained 0.7%, and Dow added 0.4%.

Looking at action in today's S&P 500 sectors, utilities ( +0.9% ) and information technology ( +0.7% ) outpaced the broader market, while energy ( -0.9% ) and materials ( -0.7% ) lagged.

AT&T fell 0.3% even though it boosted its dividend and entered a $4B accelerated share repurchase program.

Amerin jumped 4.9% before trading was halted pending news, probably an expected FDA approval for a cardiovascular benefit claim for Vascepa.

January WTI crude oil settled 1.0% higher to $59.78 per barrel.