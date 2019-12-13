Pershing Square Holdings announces new $100M share buyback program

Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) reports an additional share buyback program for $100M of its outstanding public shares on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.

The program will start after Pershing Square completes its previously announced $100M share buyback program.

The program will add to net asset value per share and will reduce the company's capital.

As of Dec. 13, 2019, Pershing Square Holdings had completed 49.5% of its previous buyback program that started on Oct. 29, 2019. It has repurchased 2.69M PSH public shares at an average price of $18.40.