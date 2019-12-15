Newsom rejects PG&E bankruptcy plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom has rejected a bankruptcy reorganization submitted by PG&E (NYSE:PCG), giving the investor-owned utility until Tuesday to respond and make changes to its plan.

"The amended plan and the restructuring transactions do not result in a reorganized company positioned to provide safe, reliable and affordable service to its customers, as required by AB 1054," he wrote.

A proposed $13.5B settlement with wildfire victims would also leave the company with "limited ability to withstand future financial and operational headwinds."