Report flags 'cracks' at Brazil Vale dam

State prosecutors in Brazil have identified cracks in a tailings dam owned by Vale (NYSE:VALE) and have asked the firm to hire an independent auditor to look in to the matter, according to a report on Brazil's TV program Jornal da Band.

The station quoted Vale as saying the cracks "have not been presenting any changes and do not compromise the structure."

The dam is near the town of Brumadinho, where a Vale tailings dam burst in January and killed hundreds.