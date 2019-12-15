Gove rules out Scottish referendum

  • "We have just seen what happens when politicians try to overturn a referendum result," senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News.
  • "We were told in 2014 that would be the choice for a generation. We are not going to have an independence referendum in Scotland. "
  • "You cannot hold Scotland in the union against its will," SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon responded. "You cannot just lock us in a cupboard and turn the key and hope that everything goes away. If the United Kingdom is to continue, then it can only be by consent."
