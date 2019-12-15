Fresh tensions over USMCA enforcement?

Mexico is protesting the call for up to five U.S. attachés in Mexico to track the enforcement of its labor laws and ensure compliance with the new USMCA.

The version of the deal President Trump sent to Congress on Friday to be ratified included the provision, but the draft that Mexico agreed to and signed did not, WSJ reports.

Mexico trade negotiator Jesús Seade will travel to Washington on Sunday to talk over the details with U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer and other U.S. lawmakers.

