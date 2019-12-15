OPEC+ deal is much weaker than it looks

OPEC+'s recent agreement to cut oil production by an additional 500K bbl/day through the end of March took the market by surprise. Crude has gained 3.2% since the Dec. 6 announcement, and trades at just around $60.

In reality, Bloomberg's Julian Lee writes, the reduction will be small even if everyone keeps to their word.

Saudi Arabia, which voluntarily cut its output by another 400K barrels a day, would (after cutting by 400K) be pumping just 5K barrels less than its average output over the past nine months. Iraq would need to contribute almost half of the cut, but has for most of the year pumped above its previous baseline. And Nigeria, Africa's biggest producer, is trying to reclassify some of its output as condensate, which would put it in compliance with the agreement without having to back off pumping at all.

Saudi Arabia is the kingmaker here, due to its interest in boosting the share price of Saudi Aramco. Its position is complex: it can force other producers to keep to their targets by threatening to open up its taps, but if it follows through, oil prices will suffer as will likely the share prices it's looking to support.